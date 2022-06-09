Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.03.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. TheStreet downgraded Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

