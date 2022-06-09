Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will report $585.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.60 million to $604.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $506.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

WAL stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.85. 18,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $7,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $107,243,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

