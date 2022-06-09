Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Shares Down 11.7%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 40,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 80,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)
