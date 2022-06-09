Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Shares Down 11.7%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 40,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 80,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.