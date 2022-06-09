Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Leah Bennett Sells 3,000 Shares

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

