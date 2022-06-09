WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 0.90.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

