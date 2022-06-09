William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00.

NARI stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

