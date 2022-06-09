Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $59,027.76 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $59,027.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Brian Richard Hole sold 82 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,116.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 894 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $34,016.70.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 515 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $18,086.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

