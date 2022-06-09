WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $270.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.49 million to $275.19 million. WNS reported sales of $236.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

WNS stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 149,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 42.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $297,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.