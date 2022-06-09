WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.40. 251,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

