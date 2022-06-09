WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,155,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,844,000 after acquiring an additional 62,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

