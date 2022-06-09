WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.37.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.23. 406,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,925,612. The firm has a market cap of $520.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

