WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.59 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

