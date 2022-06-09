WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,101. The company has a market cap of $264.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

