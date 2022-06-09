WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 582,739 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

