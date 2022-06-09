WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 350,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872,230. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

