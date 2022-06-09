WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $460,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.15. The company had a trading volume of 188,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.35, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.