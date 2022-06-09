Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.43

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.43 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 14018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTKWY. Barclays upgraded Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($111.83) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.9724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

