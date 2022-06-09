WOM Protocol (WOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.84 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

