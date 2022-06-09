Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

WDAY traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $155.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,682. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,326.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

