Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRDLY. HSBC began coverage on Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

WRDLY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,936. Worldline has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

