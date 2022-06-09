Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 76 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,273. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.68.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

