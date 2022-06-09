Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 177,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

