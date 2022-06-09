Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Further Reading
