XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 2,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.