YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 19,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.