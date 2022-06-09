Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 2,720,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,172. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $743.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

