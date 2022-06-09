Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.0-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.70 million.Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 125,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,123. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.