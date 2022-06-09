Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings. Artivion posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Artivion.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. Artivion has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.98.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.