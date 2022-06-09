Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $163.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.90 million and the highest is $167.45 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $151.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $664.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $673.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $699.24 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $705.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

CBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

