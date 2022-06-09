Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million.

Several analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

EGAN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,723. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.62 million, a PE ratio of 302.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.