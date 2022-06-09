Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post $1.57 EPS

Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.71. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,285. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,981,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 217.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after buying an additional 524,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ModivCare by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

