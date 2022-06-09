Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

BKCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,051. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

