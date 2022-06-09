Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $4.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $8.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.86. 2,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.