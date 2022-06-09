Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Independent Bank also reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

IBCP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. 159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,730. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

