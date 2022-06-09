Zacks: Analysts Expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. Markforged posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

