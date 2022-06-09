Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.98 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 427,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,811. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.