Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

