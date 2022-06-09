Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $907.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will post $907.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $899.99 million to $914.30 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $830.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,435,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

