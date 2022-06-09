Zacks: Analysts Expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. Senseonics posted sales of $3.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year sales of $21.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.74 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $68.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a net margin of 253.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SENS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,440. The stock has a market cap of $495.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

