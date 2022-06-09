Zacks: Analysts Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Post $1.64 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,538 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 414,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,025,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 212,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

