Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to announce $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.10. Alcoa posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $15.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $18.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alcoa by 130.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 48.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $721,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $62.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

