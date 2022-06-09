Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.87. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.87.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $50.66. 69,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

