Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.11. 1,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.