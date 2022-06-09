Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 16,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,817. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

