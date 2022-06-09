Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. Vericel reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vericel by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,463,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 510,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,309. Vericel has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

