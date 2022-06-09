Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Avnet reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 704,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.54. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

