Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $2.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.06. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,557. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

