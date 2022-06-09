Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.89 million. Globalstar posted sales of $30.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year sales of $125.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $126.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.14 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $127.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.26. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

