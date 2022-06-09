Zacks: Brokerages Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 160.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Baader Bank INC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,149. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 2.85.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

