Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 77,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,917. Invesco has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

