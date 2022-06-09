Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 3,630,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,193. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

